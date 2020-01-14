Breakfast Jar Parfait

This mason jar parfait is gluten-free and packs plenty of nutritional punch thanks to mixed fruit and berries. As an added bonus, it can be assembled days in advance — making it the ideal quick grab-and-go breakfast.

INGREDIENTS

6 oz Greek yogurt

1/3 cup raw certified gluten-free old-fashioned oats

1 tsp chia seeds

2 tbsp milk, any kind

1 cup frozen mixed fruit and berries

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a bowl, stir together yogurt, oats, chia seeds and milk.

2. Layer half of mixture inside a wide-mouth mason jar.

3. Add half the frozen fruit and berries.

4. Layer in remaining yogurt and berries then refrigerate at least overnight and up to 3 days.

Serves 1