Chia, Acai & Strawberry Layered Breakfast Jar
Creating colorful and layered masterpieces to display on the table is one of the joys of meals in mason jars. This recipe is especially beautiful — and healthy — with its strata formed of chia, acai and strawberry.
INGREDIENTS CHIA LAYER
4 tbsp chia seeds
1 cup almond milk
Pinch vanilla powder
ACAI SMOOTHIE LAYER
1 tbsp acai powder
1 cup fresh strawberries
1 ripe banana
1 tbsp almond butter
2 tsp unsweetened desiccated coconut
3-4 fresh mint leaves
¼ cup almond milk
FRUIT LAYER
Fresh strawberries and blueberries, mashed with a fork to obtain juice and chunks, and dried goji berries
OPTIONAL GARNISHES
Fresh fruit, bee pollen, mint leaves, coconut flakes
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Make chia pudding: Place the chia seeds, almond milk and vanilla powder in a medium-size bowl, mix to combine and set aside for 15 minutes or until the seeds absorb all the liquid.
2. Make smoothie layer: Add all the smoothie layer ingredients into a blender and process to obtain a creamy mixture.
3. To assemble the jar, add half of the mashed fruits, then a layer of chia pudding, then top with acai smoothie.
Optional: garnish with fresh fruit, bee pollen, mint leaves and coconut flakes.
Serves 2