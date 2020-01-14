Chia, Acai & Strawberry Layered Breakfast Jar

Creating colorful and layered masterpieces to display on the table is one of the joys of meals in mason jars. This recipe is especially beautiful — and healthy — with its strata formed of chia, acai and strawberry.

INGREDIENTS CHIA LAYER

4 tbsp chia seeds

1 cup almond milk

Pinch vanilla powder

ACAI SMOOTHIE LAYER

1 tbsp acai powder

1 cup fresh strawberries

1 ripe banana

1 tbsp almond butter

2 tsp unsweetened desiccated coconut

3-4 fresh mint leaves

¼ cup almond milk

FRUIT LAYER

Fresh strawberries and blueberries, mashed with a fork to obtain juice and chunks, and dried goji berries

OPTIONAL GARNISHES

Fresh fruit, bee pollen, mint leaves, coconut flakes

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Make chia pudding: Place the chia seeds, almond milk and vanilla powder in a medium-size bowl, mix to combine and set aside for 15 minutes or until the seeds absorb all the liquid.

2. Make smoothie layer: Add all the smoothie layer ingredients into a blender and process to obtain a creamy mixture.

3. To assemble the jar, add half of the mashed fruits, then a layer of chia pudding, then top with acai smoothie.

Optional: garnish with fresh fruit, bee pollen, mint leaves and coconut flakes.

Serves 2