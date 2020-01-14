Choco-Banana Refrigerator Oatmeal
Even the fussiest eaters can’t turn up their noses at this healthy chocolate-flavored fare, which is filling but contains just 385 calories.
INGREDIENTS
2 cups rolled oats
1½ cups dairy, almond or hazelnut milk
½ cup yogurt
1 banana (mashed, chopped or sliced, whichever you prefer)
1-2 tbsp cocoa
1 tbsp honey or maple syrup
Toppings of your choice
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, transfer to 3 jars (layering toppings, if desired). Refrigerate at least one hour or overnight.
2. When ready to eat, remove from the fridge and top with toppings of your choice.
Serves 3