Choco-Banana Refrigerator Oatmeal

Even the fussiest eaters can’t turn up their noses at this healthy chocolate-flavored fare, which is filling but contains just 385 calories.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups rolled oats

1½ cups dairy, almond or hazelnut milk

½ cup yogurt

1 banana (mashed, chopped or sliced, whichever you prefer)

1-2 tbsp cocoa

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

Toppings of your choice

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, transfer to 3 jars (layering toppings, if desired). Refrigerate at least one hour or overnight.

2. When ready to eat, remove from the fridge and top with toppings of your choice.

Serves 3