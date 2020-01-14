Overnight Maple Buckwheat

A jar of maple buckwheat is brimming with nutrition and provides a nice burst of energy to kick off the day and keep you full till lunch.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup raw buckwheat groats rinsed and soaked for at least 2 hours

¾ cup almond milk

2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp maple syrup or your favorite sweetener

1 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp vanilla extract

1 banana, diced

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Combine all ingredients in a mason jar.

2. Refrigerate mixture overnight.

3. Optional: Before enjoying, sprinkle chopped or dried fruit, nuts or seeds on top.

Serves 1