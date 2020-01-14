Overnight Maple Buckwheat
A jar of maple buckwheat is brimming with nutrition and provides a nice burst of energy to kick off the day and keep you full till lunch.
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup raw buckwheat groats rinsed and soaked for at least 2 hours
¾ cup almond milk
2 tbsp chia seeds
1 tbsp maple syrup or your favorite sweetener
1 tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp vanilla extract
1 banana, diced
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Combine all ingredients in a mason jar.
2. Refrigerate mixture overnight.
3. Optional: Before enjoying, sprinkle chopped or dried fruit, nuts or seeds on top.
Serves 1