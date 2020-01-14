Overnight Oats

Toss together this basic recipe the night before a sure-to-be busy morning. Then just twist off the lid and enjoy at work or on the go.

INGREDIENTS

½ cup rolled oats

1 cup dairy, soy or almond milk

2 tbsp nuts and/or seeds

1 tsp cinnamon (or other spices, like cardamom or vanilla extract)

Dash of milk 1-2 tsp

Honey, agave or other sweetener (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Throw the first four ingredients in a jar, screw on the lid, shake and refrigerate. The next morning add a dash of milk and the sweetener.

Serves 1