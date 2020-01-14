Overnight Oats
Toss together this basic recipe the night before a sure-to-be busy morning. Then just twist off the lid and enjoy at work or on the go.
INGREDIENTS
½ cup rolled oats
1 cup dairy, soy or almond milk
2 tbsp nuts and/or seeds
1 tsp cinnamon (or other spices, like cardamom or vanilla extract)
Dash of milk 1-2 tsp
Honey, agave or other sweetener (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
Throw the first four ingredients in a jar, screw on the lid, shake and refrigerate. The next morning add a dash of milk and the sweetener.
Serves 1