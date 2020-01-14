Pumpkin Spice Overnight Oatmeal

Every morning will feel as cozy as fall when you down this oatmeal blend, in which pumpkin, cranberries and pecans are the star ingredients.

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup dry rolled oats (not instant)

1/3 cup plain yogurt (Greek or regular)

1/3 cup dairy or plant-based milk

¼ cup canned 100 percent pumpkin puree

2 tbsp dried cranberries

2 tbsp chopped pecans

Pumpkin pie spice (or cinnamon)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Combine rolled oats, yogurt, milk and pumpkin in a 16-oz wide-mouth jar. Stir to combine, making sure the oats are evenly distributed.

2. Add the dried cranberries, pecans and spice and stir again.

3. Screw on the lid and refrigerate until ready to transport or eat.

Serves 1