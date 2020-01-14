Salted Turtle Overnight Oats

Chopped-up medjool dates sub in for caramel in this rich-tasting “turtle” mixture that also includes chocolate and pecans.

INGREDIENTS

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 medjool date, pitted and chopped

¼ tsp vanilla extract

½ tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

½ cup rolled oats

1-2 tsp pure maple syrup

2 tsp chopped pecans

Sprinkle of sea salt

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Stir together almond milk, chopped date, vanilla and unsweetened cocoa powder in a mason jar until all combined.

2. Stir in rolled oats.

3. Refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.

4. Stir in a little extra almond milk to loosen oats and get the preferred consistency.

5. Stir in maple syrup. Start with 1 tsp, then give it a taste. For more sweetness, add in the rest.

6. Sprinkle with pecans and salt.

Serves 1