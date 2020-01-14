Salted Turtle Overnight Oats
Chopped-up medjool dates sub in for caramel in this rich-tasting “turtle” mixture that also includes chocolate and pecans.
INGREDIENTS
½ cup unsweetened almond milk
1 medjool date, pitted and chopped
¼ tsp vanilla extract
½ tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
½ cup rolled oats
1-2 tsp pure maple syrup
2 tsp chopped pecans
Sprinkle of sea salt
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Stir together almond milk, chopped date, vanilla and unsweetened cocoa powder in a mason jar until all combined.
2. Stir in rolled oats.
3. Refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.
4. Stir in a little extra almond milk to loosen oats and get the preferred consistency.
5. Stir in maple syrup. Start with 1 tsp, then give it a taste. For more sweetness, add in the rest.
6. Sprinkle with pecans and salt.
Serves 1Back to top