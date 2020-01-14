Vegan Mango Lassi Overnight Oatmeal Parfait
This refreshing ensemble features mango, an ideal fruit for ensuring diets contain plenty of fiber, vitamin C and other essential nutrients. If that isn’t enough reason to try the recipe, it tastes great, too!
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup rolled oats
1 tbsp chia seeds
¾ cup oat, soy or almond milk (or your favorite nondairy milk)
Stevia to sweeten (optional)
1 cup chopped fresh mango
Generous pinch of ground cardamom
1/2 cup plain unsweetened vegan yogurt
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Mix the rolled oats, chia seeds, oat milk and stevia (if desired) together in a jar, cover and refrigerate overnight or until oats thicken.
2. Blend ¾ cup of the mango with the cardamom and the vegan yogurt until smooth.
3. Layer parfait together, alternating the mango mix and overnight oats.
4. Garnish with leftover mango and a dash of cardamom.
Serves 1Back to top