Vegan Mango Lassi Overnight Oatmeal Parfait

This refreshing ensemble features mango, an ideal fruit for ensuring diets contain plenty of fiber, vitamin C and other essential nutrients. If that isn’t enough reason to try the recipe, it tastes great, too!

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tbsp chia seeds

¾ cup oat, soy or almond milk (or your favorite nondairy milk)

Stevia to sweeten (optional)

1 cup chopped fresh mango

Generous pinch of ground cardamom

1/2 cup plain unsweetened vegan yogurt

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Mix the rolled oats, chia seeds, oat milk and stevia (if desired) together in a jar, cover and refrigerate overnight or until oats thicken.

2. Blend ¾ cup of the mango with the cardamom and the vegan yogurt until smooth.

3. Layer parfait together, alternating the mango mix and overnight oats.

4. Garnish with leftover mango and a dash of cardamom.

Serves 1