Easy Snacks

Hilary Duff, Kourtney Kardashian and More Celebs Share Their Favorite Easy Snacks

By
Kerry Washington No-Effort Snacks That Celebs Love
 Shutterstock (2)
10
11 / 10

Kerry Washington

Popcorn

“Who doesn’t love popcorn?!” the former Scandal star said about the snack. 

Back to top