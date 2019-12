Instead of a Beef Burrito, Eat a Bean Burrito Bowl

Get your Mexican food fix — but with a healthier twist. At lunchtime, lose the high-sodium flour tortilla and go for a burrito bowl. This simple swap can save about 350 calories and 58 grams of processed carbs. Load up your bowl with greens, fiber-filled beans, salsa, avocado and a small serving of sour cream to get vital vitamins and nutrients without the extra calories and fat.