Instead of a Chef’s Salad With Bacon Eat a Salad Topped With Salmon or Tuna

Just because you munch a salad at lunchtime doesn’t guarantee it’s the healthiest option. Salads can be jam-packed with fattening ingredients, such as bacon, cheese and creamy dressings. Instead of a calorie-dense chef’s salad, switch to greens topped with lean fish, such as salmon or tuna. Not only will you get a dose of protein, but the omega-3 fatty acids in the fish can help reduce inflammation, aid weight loss and boost overall mood. Not a fish-lover? Go for grilled chicken and use simple olive oil mixed with apple cider vinegar as a dressing.