Instead of a Hamburger Roll, Use a Lettuce Wrap

You don’t have to use bread to enjoy the occasional hamburger or lunchtime sandwich. Try switching to a crisp and nutritious leaf in place of calorie-dense, sugar-filled rolls. “Swapping out a wrap for lettuce cuts out all carbohydrates, significantly reduces calories and completely eliminates sugar,” explains Danielle Krupa, a health-supportive chef, recipe developer and author of healthy-eating blog Red Kitchenette. “Try bibb, butter, red or green lettuce leaves, and wrap your favorite sandwich fillings inside.”