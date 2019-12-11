Instead of a Sandwich on White Bread, Eat a Sandwich on Whole-Grain Bread

Trade the white bread for a healthier loaf made with whole grains when prepping or ordering a sandwich for lunch. According to the 2015–2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, at least half of our total grain intake should come from whole grains, which provide protein with fewer calories and carbohydrates. Whole grains also contain essential nutrients, including fiber, B vitamins and magnesium. Swapping out white for whole grain can help lower the risk of heart disease and maintain weight. But beware — bread labeled “multi-grain,” “stone-ground” or “100 percent wheat” is often made mostly from refined white flour, so read the label and choose bread with whole grains as the first ingredient listed.