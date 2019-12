Instead of Iceberg Lettuce, Eat Spinach

Salad is a healthy lunchtime option, but be sure to use greens that pack a nutritional punch. Ditch the iceberg, the least nutritious green, and use spinach in its place. Full of antioxidants and vitamins A, C and K, folate, calcium, potassium and iron, spinach can help regulate blood pressure and build bone strength. The insoluble fiber also keeps you feeling fuller for longer.