Instead of Processed Lunch Meat, Eat Lean Protein

It’s time to ditch the processed cold cuts and start eating healthier lean proteins. In 2015, the World Health Organization warned that eating processed meats such as hot dogs, sausage, corned beef, bologna and bacon can increase the risk of colon cancer and may also be linked to prostate and pancreatic cancer. Good alternatives include canned tuna and salmon or turkey and chicken breast without the skin. Or try a plant-based protein like hummus, which is high in fiber and lower in calories.