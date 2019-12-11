Instead of Regular Toast, Eat Sweet Potato Slices

Avocado toast is all the rage these days, but trading in the bread for delicious and nutritious slices of sweet potato is a healthier option. Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, vitamin C, magnesium, B-complex vitamins, iron, and phosphorus, which help reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure and cholesterol. “Sweet potatoes are a good source of healthy carbs and fiber,” says Grace Derocha RD. Just thinly slice the raw potatoes and toast until crunchy and slightly browned on top. “You can top them with peanut butter or avocado,” she adds. “They’re a great way to get your kids to eat their vegetables — kids love them.”