Eat Avocado Mousse

A chocolate dessert that tastes great and packs powerful antioxidants? It may sound too good to be true, but chocolate avocado mousse is worth trying for that health benefit alone. Made with ripe avocado, cacao powder, coconut milk, vanilla extract, coconut oil and a touch of raw honey, it has the same consistency of regular chocolate mousse and an almost identical flavor but without the sugar and dairy. Just watch the portion size: Avocado mousse is full of (good) fats that can still bust your diet.