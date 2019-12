Eat Baked Apples

A gooey slice of apple pie is the quintessential all-American dessert, but a baked apple is a much healthier option. Simply core the apple and fill the cavity with a mix of rolled oats, nuts and cinnamon and bake for about 45 minutes. The warm, creamy fruit tastes as toothsome and comforting as pie filling, without all the calories and fat from the dough.