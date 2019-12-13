Eat Baked Peaches With Greek Yogurt

A store-bought peach cobbler is made with a host of processed ingredients, from all-purpose flour to white sugar. Add some ice cream and the dessert loses almost all its already shaky nutritional value. For a guilt-free, low-cal choice, try this recipe: Slice up peaches, brush lightly with butter, sprinkle with cinnamon and honey, then bake in the oven until tender and slightly brown around the edges. Enjoy over Greek yogurt, and skip all those fat-laden calories from adding ice cream.