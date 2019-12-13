Eat Chia Pudding

One of nature’s superfoods, chia seeds are ideal for making creamy, thick puddings. Skip the egg-yolk-and-cream-laden mousse and get onboard with the chia version for a far more nutritious delight. Full of fiber and packed with omega-3, chia seeds blend well with nut milks (try using unsweetened almond or coconut), fresh berries and a dash of cacao powder or maple syrup for a little sweetness. Just mix and refrigerate for a few hours, since chia seeds soak up to 12 times their weight in liquid.