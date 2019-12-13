Eat Frozen Bananas

Ice cream brands are now selling low-sugar, reduced-calorie versions of the frozen treat, but well- ness and nutrition expert Alissa Rumsey RD has said consumers can sabotage their diet by thinking they can eat more and by ignoring their body’s “feelings of fullness and satiety.” Tame ice cream cravings by freezing bananas and blending them in a food processor. Because of the pectin found in bananas, the result is a creamy mix that is as satisfying as its sugar-and-fat-filled counterpart, but with none of the drawbacks. Try adding a little peanut butter, honey or cinnamon for an extra kick.