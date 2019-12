Eat Frozen Grapes

While not all popsicles are bad, many contain added sugar, artificial coloring and little to no nutritional value. “Replace a sweet snack post-dinner with a handful of frozen grapes,” suggests Danielle Krupa, a health-supportive chef, recipe developer and author of the blog Red Kitchenette. “You’ll skip all the [refined] sugar and gain plenty of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants while still enjoying a delicious treat.”