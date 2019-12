Eat Fruit Kebabs

Putting down the bag of Snickers and making a fruit kebab can slash sugar and fat from your diet. For an easy and sweet treat, just stack your favorite fruit — bananas, pineapple, strawberries and melon work great — onto a wooden skewer and enjoy without the guilt. If you need a little extra flavor, try drizzling some chocolate sauce (made without high-fructose corn syrup) or honey on top. Just don’t overdo it, since most fruits contain plenty of natural sugar.