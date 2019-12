Eat No-Bake Energy Bites

Keeping a batch of healthy sweets around will keep you from reaching for the bad stuff when you get a sugar craving. That’s where these no-bake energy bites come in. They can be made with a variety of unprocessed ingredients like oats, almonds, cacao powder, coconut flakes, chia seeds and raw nuts, blended in the food processor with a bit of water. Roll into balls and chill in the fridge, then enjoy the next time you get a hankering.