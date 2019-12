Eat Sorbet

I scream, you scream, we all scream for … sorbet? For a sweet postmeal bite, ditch the ice cream and go for a scoop of sorbet. This fruity, dairy-free treat is naturally fat-free and has far fewer calories than ice cream. Sorbets can be high in sugar though, so look for versions made with stevia, a natural sweetener that doesn’t spike blood sugar levels — making it ideal for those with diabetes.