Eat an Omelet with Avocado

If you just can’t part with your morning omelet, try swapping out high-calorie and cholesterol-packed ingredients like ham and cheese for healthy, omega-3-rich avocado — which will save you 65 calories and 5 grams of fat per ounce. Omelets are also a great way to get in some veggies, such as spinach, kale, mushrooms and peppers, which are full of fiber that will keep you feeling satisfied for longer — and less likely to reach for that midmorning snack.