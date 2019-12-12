Eat a Banana With Peanut Butter

Start your day with a boost of protein instead of a dose of sugar and processed carbs. While banana bread is not the absolute worst baked good to eat, one slice can have up to 200 calories and is often loaded with sugar. A better choice is a ripe banana topped with a tablespoon of unsweetened peanut butter; the nut butter is packed with protein to give you extra energy, and the banana is rich in potassium, which helps lower blood pressure and preserve bone density.