Eat a High-Fiber Cereal

Cereal is an easy, convenient and no-fuss morning meal. Just make sure you’re getting vitamins and nutrients by ditching corn flakes — or even worse, sugary varieties — and fill- ing your bowl with fiber-rich cereal instead. Just one cup provides about a quarter of your daily fiber needs to help normalize bowel movements, maintain blood-sugar levels and lower cholesterol. Sprinkle on some berries for extra fiber and add low-fat milk or plain yogurt to increase the protein.