Eat a Side of Spinach

Skip the hash browns as a side for your egg dish and opt for a portion of steamed greens like spinach. While hash browns are certainly delicious, they can have over 9 grams of fat per 1⁄2-cup serving and over 20 grams of carbohydrates. A better option is cooked spinach, which is full of vitamins A and E, protein, fiber, zinc, calcium and iron, as well as carotenoids, including beta-carotene and lutein. Popeye would be proud.