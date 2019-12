Eat Ezekiel Sprouted Raisin Bread

Sure, those Cinnabon rolls smell delish, but they are also slathered with a sugary topping and absolutely packed with calories (880 in one roll!) Get your morning sweet fix by toasting a couple of slices of Ezekiel 4:9 Cinnamon Raisin sprouted bread — or another whole-wheat raisin variety — and topping it with a dollop of cream cheese and a sprinkle of cinnamon, for a 230-calorie breakfast. This swap will save you a whopping 650 calories.