Eat Hard-Boiled Eggs

Switch things up with your morning routine and try enjoying your eggs hard-boiled instead of fried. Cutting out the oil or butter used for frying the eggs can save about 100 calories, making hard-boiled — or poached — eggs a healthier alternative, packed with protein and metabolism-revving choline. Choose free-range eggs, which are higher in beta carotene and vitamins A and E and lower in saturated fat and cholesterol than conventional eggs.