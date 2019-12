Eat Pancakes With Yogurt and Fruit

There’s no denying that a nice stack of pancakes is a yummy morning treat. But they can be packed with calories — and sweet toppings can bust any diet. Try making your next batch of flapjacks with a whole-grain mix and swap the sugary maple syrup and fat-dense butter for a healthier mix of Greek yogurt, nuts and berries. Cutting your portion size from three pancakes to two can also lop about 100 calories from the meal.