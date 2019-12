Eat Plain Yogurt

Those fruit-flavored yogurts might appear to be a healthy morning meal, but many are loaded with sugar — sometimes as much as a candy bar! Sub in plain yogurt to slash the sugar and avoid that dreaded midmorning crash. For extra flavor, top with fresh berries, cinnamon or a few drops of flavored stevia, an all-natural sweetener available at the grocery store in varieties such as dark chocolate, french vanilla and caramel.