Eat Turkey Bacon

If you like having a breakfast meat in the morning, try switching from pork bacon to turkey bacon. While the amount of protein and calories is comparable, turkey bacon has significantly less fat than its pork counterpart. Pork is higher in saturated fat, a contributing factor to heart disease. Opt for low-sodium turkey bacon: Just six ounces of the regular variety has more 2,000 than milligrams of sodium, more than the American Heart Association’s recommended daily salt intake of 1,500 milligrams.