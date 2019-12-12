Sip a Homemade Smoothie

While it’s convenient to grab a smoothie from a local spot, smoothie bars often include ice cream, flavored yogurts and sugar-laden add-ins (yes, that includes fruit) in their drinks. Instead, make a healthy version at home with unsweetened nut milk or low-fat dairy and lots of nutrient-rich veggies. An easy recipe? One cup fresh fruit, a handful of green, leafy vegetables (kale, spinach or celery work great), a tablespoon of almond butter — a good fat —and a cup of almond milk or Greek yogurt. Nutritious and delicious.