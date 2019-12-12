Sip Celery Juice

In case you haven’t heard, celery juice is all the rage these days. Touted by Anthony William — a New York Times best-selling author and originator of the celery juice movement — for its presumed health benefits, celery juice is said to lower inflammation, help weight loss and reduce bloating, lower blood pressure, fight infection and clear up skin disorders including acne, eczema and psoriasis. While fruit juices may seem healthy, they are often filled with unnecessary sugar. William suggests sipping celery juice on an empty stomach, first thing in the morning, for the best results.