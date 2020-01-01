Bud Light Found Its Hero

During Game 5 of the 2019 World Series in October, a man in the stands was caught on camera deflecting a home run baseball with his stomach just so he didn’t have to let go of the Bud Lights he was carrying in either hand. The beer brand (and millions of TV viewers) noticed this jaw-dropping moment and that man, who was later identified as Washington Nationals fan Jeff Adams, instantly became famous. Bud Light later dubbed Adams a “hero” and rewarded him with “Buds for life” as well as his own personalized merch.