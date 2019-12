Game of Thrones Ended With a Bang … and Milkshakes

Winter finally came to Westeros, and to cool off from the Game of Thrones finale on May 19, milkshake orders spiked 1,043 percent, per DoorDash intel. Though the drink has little to do with the HBO drama, Shake Shake’s GOT-themed Dragonglass Shake likely had a hand in boosting the sweet treat’s popularity on that particular day.