Khloé Kardashian Shocked Fans With Her Meticulously Organized Refrigerator

In June, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her ridiculously neat refrigerator and kitchen on her Instagram Stories in the aftermath of her messy split from Tristan Thompson and the internet was instantly transfixed. The Revenge Body host enlisted The Home Edit – a Los Angeles-based home organization service – to revamp certain areas of her California home and she was more than pleased with the results. “Please, anyone from the team move in with me! I will support you and take care of you as long as you always promise to do stuff like this,” the Good American designer declared at the time.