Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Took the Fast-Food Industry By Storm

Popeyes released what was arguably the hottest food item of the year – its new chicken sandwich – in August, and after going viral on social media the menu item sold out nationwide roughly two weeks after its debut. Celebrities including Cardi B and Diplo were lucky enough to try the dish, which featured buttermilk fried chicken topped with pickles and a spicy Cajun spread on a brioche bun. The meal proved to be so popular that fellow fast-food chains, including Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s, gleefully threw shade at the delicious newcomer via social media not long after it was released. It returned to Popeyes restaurants in November after a brief hiatus and Justin Bieber was not a fan. That month he declared the sandwich was “not worth the hype” after giving it a try.