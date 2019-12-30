Broccoli Grain Bowl

Use this recipe as a template for other veggie-filled grain bowls. The green goddess dressing is delicious with any number of nutritious vegetables, and you can experiment with grains such as quinoa, brown rice or barley.

Ingredients

10 cups broccoli florets

3 tbsp olive oil

2 1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

4 eggs

8 oz sugar snap peas

1 cup plain yogurt

2 cloves garlic, grated

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 cup mixed chopped herbs such as chives, parsley and tarragon

4 cups cooked farro

2 mini seedless cucumbers, halved lengthwise and sliced

1/2 cup baby spinach or kale

2 ripe avocados, halved, peeled, pitted and sliced

1/4 cup pumpkin or sunflower seeds, toasted

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, toss broccoli with 2 tbsp oil, 1/4 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper. Spread in an even layer on a baking sheet. Roast 15 to 20 minutes, until tender and charred in places.

2. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add eggs, cover and cook 7 minutes. Transfer to a bowl of ice water (keep cooking water boiling). Let cool. Peel eggs. (Retain ice water.)

3. Add sugar snap peas to boiling water and cook until bright green and crisp-tender, about 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to bowl with ice water.

4. In a food processor, puree yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, herbs, 11/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp pepper until smooth.

5. Wipe out large bowl and toss together cooked grains, 1/2 cup dressing and 1/4 tsp salt. Divide among four serving bowls. Wipe bowl again and toss together broccoli, snap peas, cucumbers, baby greens and remaining oil, salt and pepper. Divide among the four bowls. Top each with avocado slices and pumpkin seeds. Halve eggs and add to bowls.

Serves 4