Corn and Black Bean Salad
Quinoa is a nutrient-dense seed. One cup contains 8 grams of protein and antioxidants that have been shown to help reduce inflammation.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups quinoa, rinsed
1 1/2 cups canned black beans, drained and rinsed
1 1/2 cups cooked corn
3/4 cup diced green pepper
1 1/2 tbsp red-wine vinegar
1 tsp salt
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
5 tbsp fresh lime juice
1 tsp ground cumin
1/3 cup olive oil
Directions
1. Prepare quinoa according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, toss beans, corn and green pepper with vinegar, salt and pepper.
2. Cool quinoa slightly and add to bowl along with cilantro. Mix well. In a separate bowl, whisk together lime juice, cumin and olive oil. Pour over quinoa and bean mixture and toss to combine. Serve at room temperature.
Serves 6