Corn and Black Bean Salad

Quinoa is a nutrient-dense seed. One cup contains 8 grams of protein and antioxidants that have been shown to help reduce inflammation.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups quinoa, rinsed

1 1/2 cups canned black beans, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 cups cooked corn

3/4 cup diced green pepper

1 1/2 tbsp red-wine vinegar

1 tsp salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

5 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp ground cumin

1/3 cup olive oil

Directions

1. Prepare quinoa according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, toss beans, corn and green pepper with vinegar, salt and pepper.

2. Cool quinoa slightly and add to bowl along with cilantro. Mix well. In a separate bowl, whisk together lime juice, cumin and olive oil. Pour over quinoa and bean mixture and toss to combine. Serve at room temperature.

Serves 6