Lentil Salad

Healthy lentils get a Mediterranean flavor with a lemon dressing and crumbled feta cheese. Serve over greens or as part of a grain bowl over quinoa.

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups dried green or brown lentils

3 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp dried oregano

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 clove garlic, grated

1 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1 stalk celery, thinly sliced on diagonal

1/2 medium red onion, sliced

Directions

1. Rinse and pick over lentils. Place in a heavy-bottomed, large pot. Cover with water to about 2 inches above lentils. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer until just tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and set aside.

2. In a seperate bowl, whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, oregano, salt, pepper and garlic. Add lentils, tomatoes, cucumber, feta, celery and onion. Toss to coat.

Serves 4