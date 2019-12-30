Lentil Salad
Healthy lentils get a Mediterranean flavor with a lemon dressing and crumbled feta cheese. Serve over greens or as part of a grain bowl over quinoa.
Ingredients
1 1/4 cups dried green or brown lentils
3 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1 1/2 tbsp olive oil
1/2 tsp dried oregano
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 clove garlic, grated
1 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
1 stalk celery, thinly sliced on diagonal
1/2 medium red onion, sliced
Directions
1. Rinse and pick over lentils. Place in a heavy-bottomed, large pot. Cover with water to about 2 inches above lentils. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer until just tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and set aside.
2. In a seperate bowl, whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, oregano, salt, pepper and garlic. Add lentils, tomatoes, cucumber, feta, celery and onion. Toss to coat.
Serves 4Back to top