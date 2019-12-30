Spicy Tahini Noodles
Tahini — ground sesame seeds — is a good source of methionine, which aids in liver detoxification. Dress up these cold noodles with any veggies you have on hand, from thin-sliced cabbage and carrots to red peppers and sesame seeds.
Ingredients
1 lb dried whole-wheat pasta
1/2 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
1/2 cup tahini
1 tbsp grated fresh ginger
4 cloves garlic, grated
3 tbsp agave syrup
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
2 tsp sriracha or sambal oelek
2 carrots,peeled and grated
1 small cucumber, julienned
1 bell pepper, cut into sticks
Directions
1. Cook pasta according to package directions. In the meantime, in a large bowl, whisk together soy sauce, tahini, ginger, garlic, agave syrup, rice wine vinegar and sriracha or sambal oelek until creamy. (Or use a blender or food processor to combine.)
2. Drain pasta and add to large bowl with sauce, tossing until combined. Add carrots, cucumber and bell pepper. Toss to coat.
Serves 6