Salted Caramel Espresso Martini

Ingredients

1 oz fresh espresso

1 oz coffee liquor

0.25 oz salted caramel syrup

1.5 oz Makers Mark whiskey

3-4 Graham Crackers

Instructions

In a rocks glass, layer half the rim with finely crushed Graham Crackers

Combine espresso, coffee liquor, salted caramel syrup, and whiskey into a shaker and shake vigorously

Strain into a rocks glass with a large cube or ball of ice