Applesauce Pancakes with Cinnamon Syrup
Warmed with apples, spice and everything nice, these flapjacks are perfect for a fall brunch.
INGREDIENTS
FOR PANCAKES
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tbsp baking powder
¼ tsp ground ginger
¼ tsp nutmeg
¼ tsp salt
2 tbsp light brown sugar
¾ tsp cinnamon
2 eggs
1½ cups milk
2 tbsp oil
½ cup cinnamon applesauce
FOR SYRUP
½ cup sugar
½ cup light brown sugar
2 tbsp all-purpose flour
½ tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp vanilla
1 cup water
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Make pancakes: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, ginger, nutmeg, salt, brown sugar and cinnamon. Add in eggs, milk, oil and applesauce. Whisk until combined.
2. Pour by ¼ cup onto a heated griddle. When bubbles form on pancake, flip over and cook other side until golden brown. Continue cooking pancakes until all batter is used.
3. Meanwhile, make syrup: In a saucepan, whisk together sugars, flour, cinnamon, vanilla and water. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring often. Continue to boil and stir until mixture thickens to syrup consistency. Remove from heat and let cool a few minutes.
4. Serve pancakes with cinnamon syrup.
Makes 24