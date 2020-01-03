Applesauce Pancakes with Cinnamon Syrup

Warmed with apples, spice and everything nice, these flapjacks are perfect for a fall brunch.

INGREDIENTS

FOR PANCAKES

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp baking powder

¼ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp salt

2 tbsp light brown sugar

¾ tsp cinnamon

2 eggs

1½ cups milk

2 tbsp oil

½ cup cinnamon applesauce

FOR SYRUP

½ cup sugar

½ cup light brown sugar

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup water

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Make pancakes: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, ginger, nutmeg, salt, brown sugar and cinnamon. Add in eggs, milk, oil and applesauce. Whisk until combined.

2. Pour by ¼ cup onto a heated griddle. When bubbles form on pancake, flip over and cook other side until golden brown. Continue cooking pancakes until all batter is used.

3. Meanwhile, make syrup: In a saucepan, whisk together sugars, flour, cinnamon, vanilla and water. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring often. Continue to boil and stir until mixture thickens to syrup consistency. Remove from heat and let cool a few minutes.

4. Serve pancakes with cinnamon syrup.

Makes 24