Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
Made from scratch, with half the fat of pre-made mixes, these pancakes are worth the extra effort.
INGREDIENTS
¾ cup white whole-wheat flour
¾ cup all-purpose flour
2 tbsp sugar
1½ tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
3/8 tsp salt
1½ cups low-fat buttermilk
2 large egg yolks
2 tbsp canola oil
3 large egg whites
Maple syrup and butter, to serve
INSTRUCTIONS
1. In a large bowl, whisk together flours, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
2. In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk and egg yolks. Gradually add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture; whisk until just moist (batter will be slightly lumpy). Stir in oil. Let stand 15 minutes.
3. In a medium bowl, beat egg whites until medium peaks form. Spoon half of egg whites into batter; gently fold in. Add remaining egg whites; gently fold into batter.
4. Heat a nonstick griddle or skillet over medium heat. Spoon 3 tbsp batter per pancake onto griddle. Cook until edges begin to bubble and bottom is brown, about 2 minutes. Turn pancakes over, cook 2 minutes or until done. Serve with syrup and butter.
Serves 6Back to top