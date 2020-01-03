Classic Buttermilk Pancakes

Made from scratch, with half the fat of pre-made mixes, these pancakes are worth the extra effort.

INGREDIENTS

¾ cup white whole-wheat flour

¾ cup all-purpose flour

2 tbsp sugar

1½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

3/8 tsp salt

1½ cups low-fat buttermilk

2 large egg yolks

2 tbsp canola oil

3 large egg whites

Maple syrup and butter, to serve

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a large bowl, whisk together flours, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk and egg yolks. Gradually add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture; whisk until just moist (batter will be slightly lumpy). Stir in oil. Let stand 15 minutes.

3. In a medium bowl, beat egg whites until medium peaks form. Spoon half of egg whites into batter; gently fold in. Add remaining egg whites; gently fold into batter.

4. Heat a nonstick griddle or skillet over medium heat. Spoon 3 tbsp batter per pancake onto griddle. Cook until edges begin to bubble and bottom is brown, about 2 minutes. Turn pancakes over, cook 2 minutes or until done. Serve with syrup and butter.

Serves 6