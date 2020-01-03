Crêpes

Delicate and elegant, these French pancakes are great for brunch, breakfast and even dessert!

INGREDIENTS

2 cups milk

4 eggs

3 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp salt

1½ tsp flour, sifted

Sliced strawberries and confectioners’ sugar, to serve whipped cream (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a blender, combine first seven ingredients and mix until batter is smooth, about 15 to 20 seconds.

2. Spray nonstick spray in a medium frying pan. Pour about ¼ cup batter into pan and place over medium-low heat. Swirl pan immediately until batter forms an even circle. Cook until slightly browned, about 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove from heat and stack until ready to serve.

3. Continue cooking crepes until all batter is used. Fold and serve with strawberries, confectioners’ sugar and whipped cream, if desired.

Serves 14