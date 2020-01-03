Fluffy Vegan Pancakes

No eggs? No problem! These pancakes are dairy-free — and the batter can be used to make waffles too!

INGREDIENTS

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tbsp organic sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 cup almond milk

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pure maple syrup, to serve

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.

2. In another medium bowl, stir together almond milk, vinegar and vanilla.

3. Pour liquid mixture into dry mixture and whisk until smooth. Let batter rest 5 minutes.

4. Pour about ½ cup batter onto a nonstick pan over medium heat. When the top begins to bubble, flip the pancake and cook until golden.

Serve with warm maple syrup.

Serves 4