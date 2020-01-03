Fluffy Vegan Pancakes
No eggs? No problem! These pancakes are dairy-free — and the batter can be used to make waffles too!
INGREDIENTS
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tbsp organic sugar
1 tbsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
1 cup almond milk
1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp vanilla extract
Pure maple syrup, to serve
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.
2. In another medium bowl, stir together almond milk, vinegar and vanilla.
3. Pour liquid mixture into dry mixture and whisk until smooth. Let batter rest 5 minutes.
4. Pour about ½ cup batter onto a nonstick pan over medium heat. When the top begins to bubble, flip the pancake and cook until golden.
Serve with warm maple syrup.
Serves 4