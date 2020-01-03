Three Ingredient Banana Pancakes
Bananas give this quick brunch fix a custardy texture and a bold flavor — they couldn’t be simpler to make.
INGREDIENTS
1 medium ripe banana
2 tbsp whole-wheat flour
1 large egg, lightly beaten
Fresh fruit and syrup, to serve
INSTRUCTIONS
1. In a medium bowl, mash banana with fork until smooth. Add flour and egg. Whisk well.
2. Heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Spoon batter onto skillet, using 1 /3 of the batter for each pancake. Cook until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked, about 2 minutes. Carefully turn pancakes over; cook 1 to 2 minutes more.
3. Serve with syrup and fresh fruit, if desired.
Serves 3